Caretaker Info Minister Condemns Bara Explosion

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Auqaf, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel has strongly condemned the explosion in Tehsil Compound Bara and said that bloodshed of innocents is not allowed in any religion

The caretaker provincial minister expressed his condolences to the family members of martyred police officer Tayyab and said that his sacrifice and bravery would always be remembered.

He said that KP has made immense sacrifices for the peace and sacrifices of security forces would be written in golden words. He said that an investigation of the incident and the identification of two dead suicide attackers is underway and elements involved would be dealt with iron hands.

Caretaker Minister also prayed for martyrs and the speedy recovery of the injured. He also went to Hayatabad Medical Complex to inquire about the injured in Tehsil Compound Bara blast.

