ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2023) The cabinet of the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is set to be sworn in today at 5pm, following an official announcement of selected members.

The premier concluded consultations on Wednesday, with various individuals being considered for key roles in the interim administration.

Gohar Ejaz is nominated for the commerce and industries portfolio, Dr Tabish for the energy ministry, and Aneeq Ahmad and Dr Umar Saif are likely to serve as interim ministers. Other potential cabinet members include Sarfraz Bugti, Muhammad Ali, Jalil Abbas Jilani, and Sultan Ali Allana.

Prime Minister Kakar has nearly finalized his cabinet, excluding Hafeez Shaikh and Reza Baqir as candidates for the finance minister position due to their association with the past economic crisis.

Sultan Ali Allana, a notable banker, was initially chosen but considerations changed due to his dual nationality. Consequently, two other candidates are being assessed for the finance minister role, with the new cabinet's announcement expected soon.

Jalil Abbas Jilani is anticipated to become the foreign affairs minister, Syed Muhammad Ali will oversee the information ministry, and Senator Safraz Bugti is likely to be appointed as the interior minister in the interim government. The process is nearing completion as Kakar enters the final phase of consultations.