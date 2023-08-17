Open Menu

Caretaker PM Kakar's Cabinet Expected To Take Oath Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 17, 2023 | 12:05 PM

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath today

The premier concludes consultations, with various individuals being considered for key roles in the interim administration.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2023) The cabinet of the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is set to be sworn in today at 5pm, following an official announcement of selected members.

The premier concluded consultations on Wednesday, with various individuals being considered for key roles in the interim administration.

Gohar Ejaz is nominated for the commerce and industries portfolio, Dr Tabish for the energy ministry, and Aneeq Ahmad and Dr Umar Saif are likely to serve as interim ministers. Other potential cabinet members include Sarfraz Bugti, Muhammad Ali, Jalil Abbas Jilani, and Sultan Ali Allana.

Prime Minister Kakar has nearly finalized his cabinet, excluding Hafeez Shaikh and Reza Baqir as candidates for the finance minister position due to their association with the past economic crisis.

Sultan Ali Allana, a notable banker, was initially chosen but considerations changed due to his dual nationality. Consequently, two other candidates are being assessed for the finance minister role, with the new cabinet's announcement expected soon.

Jalil Abbas Jilani is anticipated to become the foreign affairs minister, Syed Muhammad Ali will oversee the information ministry, and Senator Safraz Bugti is likely to be appointed as the interior minister in the interim government. The process is nearing completion as Kakar enters the final phase of consultations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dual Nationality Interior Minister Muhammad Ali Commerce Government Cabinet Umar Saif

Recent Stories

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Se ..

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

1 minute ago
 Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to ..

Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

3 hours ago
 AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop rec ..

AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop recurrence of desecration of Holy ..

12 hours ago
 Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

12 hours ago
Russian ruble steady after rate hike

Russian ruble steady after rate hike

12 hours ago
 Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with ..

Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with World Cup run

12 hours ago
 GSA discusses opportunities for partnership with I ..

GSA discusses opportunities for partnership with IIHF and ISU

13 hours ago
 Gvardiol makes first Man City start in Super Cup

Gvardiol makes first Man City start in Super Cup

13 hours ago
 Arsenal's Timber 'gutted' at facing lengthy lay-of ..

Arsenal's Timber 'gutted' at facing lengthy lay-off with knee injury

13 hours ago
 Football: Manchester City v Sevilla Super Cup star ..

Football: Manchester City v Sevilla Super Cup starting line-ups

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan