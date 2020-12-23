CBAM gives farewell party to outgoing Senior Judge of AJK Supreme Court:

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Central Bar Association Muzaffarabad (ABAM) organized a farewell party in the honor of outgoing Senior Judge of AJK Supreme Court Ghulam Mustafa Mughal here on Tuesday.

Speaking the function, the caretaker Chief Justice Supreme Court of Azad Kashmir Raja Saeed Akram Khan said that the Bench and Bar were interdependent to each other and judiciary would only be honorable when the Bar would be with high esteem.

He said that he had enjoyed long relationship with outgoing Justice Mustafa Mughal and passed a beautiful era of life with him and his great companion is now getting retire with best memories of his services adding the CJ Raja Saeed.

The AJK Supreme Court caretaker Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram was of the view that Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal while working on different positions particularly as a Chief Justice AJK High Court,Chief Election Commissioner Azad Kashmir and as a judge of AJK Supreme Court rendered a commendable services and his services would be remembered for a long time.

The function was addressed by caretaker Chief Justice Supreme Court of Azad Kashmir Raja Saeed Akram, caretaker Chief Justice of AJK High Court Azhar Saleem Babar,Senior Judge High Court justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani, Ex Chief Justice AJK Supreme Court Ch. Muhammad Ibrahim Zia, Advocate General Azad Kashmir Raja Inamullah Khan, Justice AJK High Court Sadaqat Hussain Raja, President CBAM Nasir Masood Mughal Advocate and General Secretary Central Bar Ahmed Nawaz advocate also paid the glowing tributes to outgoing Supreme court Judge Ghulam Mustafa Mughal for delivering his splendid services while working on different positions and upholding the law during his service tenure.

The outgoing judge AJK Supreme Court Ghulam Mustaf Mughal speaking on the occasion thanked all his colleagues and lawyer community of CBAM and others and said that after retirement remembering me with such good remarks was the real asset of his life.

He said the lawyer Community of Azad Kashmir played a tremendous role in restoration of judiciary and said if Bench and Bar would be on the same page then there would be no danger from outside. Justice Mughal said that AJK judiciary is confronting challenges and judges have the great responsibility to make free and impartial decisions in such circumstances whereas, the respect and insolence is from Allah almighty he added.

He said the profession of a lawyer is to uphold the law and status of judiciary and to work for promoting the justice system and the Bar Association has the key role in maintain the rule of law.

The outgoing judge while winding up his speech specially thanked the CBAM for organizing the farewell function.

The AJK High court caretaker Chief Justice Justice Azhar Saleem Babar said that as a lawyer justice Mustafa Mughal made his worth of his potential and capabilities and as a Chief justice AJK High Court he played a key role in capacity and infrastructure building of judiciary and in providing incentives Babar added.

CJ. Babar said that decisions made by Justice Mughal are the torch bear for law students of Azad Kashmir and paid rich tributes to him for delivering constitutional services.