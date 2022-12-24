CCPO Lahore congratulates Christian community on eve of Christmas

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has congratulated the Christian Community including Christian personnel of different wings of Lahore police on the eve of Christmas. He has also expressed solidarity with the Christian Community on Christmas eve and said that Lahore Police had been an equal partner with the Christian Community as well as police personnel in the celebrations and festivities of Christmas.

Lahore police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to provide comprehensive security to the Christian community on the coming eve of Christmas. While giving details, the CCPO Lahore said that more than 5000 Police officers and officials including 06 SsP, 35 DSsP, 83 SHOs, 189 Upper Subordinates and 85 lady police personnel would perform duty on Christmas and Quaid e Azam Day and would be deputed at different churches of the city as well as parks and important public places, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said. More than 500 police personnel have been deputed on security of Special Christmas Bazars, parks and recreational points. He further said that more than 130 teams of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit would ensure effective patrolling around these churches, Christmas Bazaars and residential areas of Christmas community.

The CCPO Lahore said christian police employees had been part and parcel of police force, performing duties shoulder to shoulder with their Muslim colleagues. He also acknowledged the splendid services of Christian police personnel for maintenance of peace, protection of citizens, crime control and community policing. The CCPO Lahore said, "We are proud of our number of police jawans belonging to Christian Community who laid their lives in the line of duty for the protection of life and property of the citizens.

" Lahore Police would provide foolproof security to the citizens on the eve of Christmas and Quaid e Azam day. Lahore Police would follow the orders issued by the Punjab Chief Minister Ch Pervez Elahi and the directions given by IG Punjab Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan in letter and spirit to ensure peaceful Christmas and the Quaid's Day, the CCPO assured. "We will ensure security of churches, markets and recreational places situated near Christian worship places," he added. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the police officers to implement the security plan for churches and parks under their own supervision by deputing snipers and commandos for the security of 'A category' churches.

The CCPO said monitoring through CCTV cameras of sensitive churches, besides search and checking of citizens using walk-through gates and metal detectors would also be ensured. Commander Lahore Police said that three layers security would be provided to all the persons visiting churches and parks on Christmas eve. Search and sweep operations had already been conducted on regular basis in and around churches and Christian residential areas. Vehicles and persons are also being checked at exit and entrance points of the city. Persons visiting churches on December 24th and Christmas day to attend religious services and other activities would only be allowed to enter after complete identification and thorough checking.

He directed concerned Police officers and administration of churches to ensure use of walk-through gates and metal detectors at churches premises. He further informed that additional force would also be deputed on related parks and recreational places including eight big parks of the city on Christmas and Quaid e Azam day.