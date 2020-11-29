UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Decides To Enforce Zoning Regulations

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

CDA decides to enforce Zoning regulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to enforce the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Zoning Regulations and ensure implementations by the developers of private housing societies.

A few days earlier, the civic agency sealed offices of different housing schemes including Ayesha Town, Islamabad Cooperative Housing Scheme, Gulf Residencia, Royal City, Royal Residencia, Dreamland City, Babar Enclave, Ideal Residencia, Rawal Enclave, and Yar Muhammad Society.

CDA officials said that these offices were sealed to discourage the establishment of illegal housing projects.

They reminded that the Federal capital was divided into five zones under ICT Zoning Regulations 1992.

Under the regulations, the housing schemes were allowed planning and development in sector E-11 of Zone-I, Zone II and Zone V.

However, later in 2010, the civic agency amended the law and included Zone-IV, which was further split into sub-zones, and permitted the Agro Farm Scheme along with other schemes, officials said.

Currently, the planning and development of private housing schemes in Islamabad are regulated by two directorates of CDA. The housing department regulates Zone-II and Zone-V while Regional Planning Directorate regulates Zone-IV.

According to officials, the CDA board is mulling different recommendations to stop the establishment of illegal housing schemes.

Related Topics

Islamabad Split Capital Development Authority Housing

Recent Stories

UAE participate in 47th session of Council of OIC ..

16 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 61.77 million

1 hour ago

Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development finances US$70 mill ..

2 hours ago

Martyrs&#039; heroics will remain engraved in memo ..

2 hours ago

Free parking in Abu Dhabi for National Day holiday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.