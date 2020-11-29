CDA decides to enforce Zoning regulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to enforce the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Zoning Regulations and ensure implementations by the developers of private housing societies.

A few days earlier, the civic agency sealed offices of different housing schemes including Ayesha Town, Islamabad Cooperative Housing Scheme, Gulf Residencia, Royal City, Royal Residencia, Dreamland City, Babar Enclave, Ideal Residencia, Rawal Enclave, and Yar Muhammad Society.

CDA officials said that these offices were sealed to discourage the establishment of illegal housing projects.

They reminded that the Federal capital was divided into five zones under ICT Zoning Regulations 1992.

Under the regulations, the housing schemes were allowed planning and development in sector E-11 of Zone-I, Zone II and Zone V.

However, later in 2010, the civic agency amended the law and included Zone-IV, which was further split into sub-zones, and permitted the Agro Farm Scheme along with other schemes, officials said.

Currently, the planning and development of private housing schemes in Islamabad are regulated by two directorates of CDA. The housing department regulates Zone-II and Zone-V while Regional Planning Directorate regulates Zone-IV.

According to officials, the CDA board is mulling different recommendations to stop the establishment of illegal housing schemes.