CDA Starts Cleaning Work Of Khanpur Dam Canal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 07:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Water Supply Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is working rapidly on several projects to meet the shortage of water in the city so that the citizens could not face any kind of difficulties during summer.
In this regard, the annual cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal has been started by the Water Supply Department of the CDA which will be completed by the end of this month.
Since water is being supplied from Khanpur to the residents of Sectors G-10, G-11, F-10, F-11 and D-12 of Islamabad, and due to the annual cleaning campaign of Khanpur Canal, the water supply will be reduced by 50% in these sectors.
The shortage of water in these sectors will be fulfilled by Sangjani Water Works including Simli Dam.
After which water supply will be restored in the said sectors as per schedule.
It should be noted that due to lack of sufficient rains in monsoon and winter, the water level in the dams has become very low.
Moreover, during the cleaning campaign of Khanpur Canal, the tanker service was also alerted in the said sectors.
Residents of said sectors can also avail water tanker service by calling 9106580. Similarly, in view of the facilities of the citizens, the Water Supply Wing has also issued a helpline number 03357775444 so that all possible facilities can be provided to the citizens.
The Water Supply Department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has also appealed to the citizens to be careful in using water and avoid wastage of water so that maximum water can be used by the citizens.
