CDA Terminates Two Officials On Corruption, Misconduct

Sun 19th January 2020 | 04:40 PM

CDA terminates two officials on corruption, misconduct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has terminated its two officials on corruption, inefficiency and misconduct.

The officials have been terminated in accordance with clause 8.05 (a,b&c) of CDA Employees Service Regulations 1992, said a press release.

A proper probe was conducted against the officials on the charges of inefficiency, misconduct and corruption. The officials were given the right of defense but failed to submit satisfactory reply.

The officials who have been terminated including Iqbal Khan Majeeb-ur-Rehman technicians of Capital Hospital.

Recovery on account of corruption, amounting to Rs.464472 would be made from Iqbal Khan and Rs 464,472 would be made from Majeeb-ur-Rehman.

After completion of probe by the inquiry officers and consequent recommendations in the regard, competent authority has approved the termination of the both officials. Hospital Administration has formally issued the termination orders of the both officials.

