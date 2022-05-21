CDA to spend Rs20mln for jogging tracks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will spend an amount of Rs 20 million for construction of jogging tracks at different locations to promote healthy and physical activities among the Federal capital residents.

The tracks were planned at green belts on G-series sectors alongside Luqman Hakeem Road, G-7/2-3 including Fazl-Haq-Road, an official of CDA environment wing said on Saturday.

Talking to APP, he said the federal capital residents do not need to go to other areas for a jog as the authority (CDA) was constructing jogging tracks at nearby places.

The tenders in that regard had been floated in news papers to start the construction work at the earliest, he added.

He said the work would be carried out in coordination with other relevant departments and after the construction of jogging tracks, it would offer the residents an opportunity to enjoy some refreshing moments. The installation of benches around the tracks was also planned.

He added that a campaign was underway following directions of Chairman CDA Aamer Ali Ahmed to develop, restore and beautify the Capital city.

Similarly, he said in order to keep the environment green and fresh, the CDA administration had directed the wing to plant more trees at the area.

