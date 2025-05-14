- Home
CDA's Compensation For Demolished Margalla Hills Structures To Begin Soon: Mukhtar Malik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is actively working to replace Islamabad’s aging sewerage lines, and compensation payments to the owners of demolished structures in the Margalla Hills will begin shortly, Parliamentary Secretary Mukhtar Ahmad Malik informed the National Assembly on Wednesday.
During the question hour, Malik responded to MNA Asia Naz Tanoli's inquiry, stating that a comprehensive survey is underway to assess the condition of existing sewerage infrastructure in the capital. He said the CDA is taking measures to replace old pipelines and fix any faults found in the system.
Answering a separate question from Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam, Malik revealed that several fake compensation claims were submitted by individuals regarding buildings demolished in the Margalla Hills.
He said six directorates are currently investigating the issue, and a detailed report is expected within the next two to three months. Once the probe is complete, the process of compensation disbursement will begin based on verified claims.
In response to a question from Shehla Raza, Malik also addressed concerns over a plot in Islamabad’s G-6 sector, saying that the valuation of the land had been challenged by the concerned minister.
The matter has now been referred to the price Verification Committee for review, while other plots in the sector will be sold in the next auction.
