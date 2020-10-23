UrduPoint.com
CE To Stop Bilawal Campaign:PTI General Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:52 PM

CE to stop Bilawal campaign:PTI General Secretary

Senior leader from PTI asks Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shehbaz Khan to stop PPPs' Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from running election campaign for party candidates in forthcoming general election in Gilgi-Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Senior leader from PTI asks Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shehbaz Khan to stop PPPs' Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from running election campaign for party candidates in forthcoming general election in Gilgi-Baltistan.

Addressing a press conference in Gilgit, PTI senior leader and general Secretary GB Fateh Ullah Khan said visit of national level leadership was violation of the agreement reached during the all parties conference called by the chief election commissioner.

He said PTI will also invite party national level leadership and ministers for campaign, if Bilawal was not stopped.

Fateh Ullah said the Federal government delayed the announcement of declaring Gilgit-Baltistan a provisional province due to the pressure of PPP, PML-N and other opposition parties.

He claimed that PTI will gain majority of votes in upcoming election of Gilgit Baltistan and succeed in forming government.

