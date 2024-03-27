CEO Health Visits Sub Jail Hospital In Shujabad
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Faisal Raza Qaisrani alongwith Dr. Haseeb Khokhar paid visit Sub Jail hospital, Shujabad to review healthcare facilities here on Wednesday.
Deputy District Health Officer, Shujabad, Dr Haseeb was accompanying with him.
He visited M.O Room, Indoor Male Ward, Medicine Store to inspect the facilities.
He also discussed issues for the provision of better services to the prisoners,says a news release issued here.
