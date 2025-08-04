Open Menu

Punjab Ombudsman Intervention Restores Hope For Affected Shopkeepers Of Pace Plaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Punjab Ombudsman intervention restores hope for affected shopkeepers of Pace plaza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Following the devastating fire at Pace Plaza, Gulberg, which occurred on 13 March 2022 and

damaged over 400 shops and 100 stalls, the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has taken decisive

action to address the grievances of affected shop owners and citizens.

Upon receiving formal complaints, the Ombudsman initiated proceedings and formed an eight members

technical committee headed by the Chief Engineer of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). After thorough inspection, the committee concluded that the building was structurally safe and suitable for restoration.

Despite resistance from the plaza owners regarding the rehabilitation of the damaged structure, the Ombudsman accepted the committee’s findings and issued directives to the Commissioner Lahore to implement the recommendations within 60 days.

An appeal filed by the plaza owners to the governor of Punjab was dismissed, thereby upholding

the Ombudsman’s decision.

This intervention by the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has cleared the way for the reopening of hundreds of shops and businesses, offering long-awaited relief to the affected traders and their families. The complainants expressed their gratitude to the Ombudsman for delivering timely and effective justice.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

5 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

6 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

7 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

7 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

7 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

8 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

8 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

8 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

8 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

8 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan