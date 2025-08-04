Punjab Ombudsman intervention restores hope for affected shopkeepers of Pace plaza

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Following the devastating fire at Pace Plaza, Gulberg, which occurred on 13 March 2022 and

damaged over 400 shops and 100 stalls, the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has taken decisive

action to address the grievances of affected shop owners and citizens.

Upon receiving formal complaints, the Ombudsman initiated proceedings and formed an eight members

technical committee headed by the Chief Engineer of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). After thorough inspection, the committee concluded that the building was structurally safe and suitable for restoration.

Despite resistance from the plaza owners regarding the rehabilitation of the damaged structure, the Ombudsman accepted the committee’s findings and issued directives to the Commissioner Lahore to implement the recommendations within 60 days.

An appeal filed by the plaza owners to the governor of Punjab was dismissed, thereby upholding

the Ombudsman’s decision.

This intervention by the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has cleared the way for the reopening of hundreds of shops and businesses, offering long-awaited relief to the affected traders and their families. The complainants expressed their gratitude to the Ombudsman for delivering timely and effective justice.