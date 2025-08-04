NA Speaker Congratulates National T20 Team On Series Victory Against West Indies
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday extended heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan’s national T20 cricket team for their series win against the West Indies.
Commending the team’s performance, the Speaker praised both batsmen and bowlers for their exceptional display of skill and teamwork throughout the series.
He noted that the players demonstrated remarkable talent and resilience, underscoring Pakistan’s ability to compete and triumph against top international sides.
“The national T20 squad has once again proven its mettle,” Sadiq said, expressing confidence in the team’s continued success on the global stage. He voiced hope that the players would maintain their winning momentum and bring further laurels to the country.
Speaker Sadiq also emphasized the depth of talent within the team, calling it a source of pride for the nation.
