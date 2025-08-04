People cautioned to be vigilant as heavy rainfall continues until Aug 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department, Anjum Nazeer Zaghum, cautioned the public to stay vigilant as heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected until August 7 and predicted that by the end of August, the rain would shift towards the southern parts of the country.

In an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, Anjum Nazeer Zaghum explained that while Karachi will experience light to scattered rainfall, other cities, including Galyat and the northern parts of the country will brace for heavy rainfall, which could lead to disruptions in daily life.

Zaghum further noted that heavy rainfall is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Murree and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with the risk of landslides in hilly areas.

He urged the public to take necessary precautions and stay informed about weather updates, especially in regions prone to severe weather impacts.

Responding to a query, Anjum Nazeer Zaghum stated that current meteorological parameters do not indicate any heavy rainfall in Karachi.

However, he added that by mid-August, the rain is expected to shift towards the southern regions, including Karachi.

Zaghum also emphasized that the changing weather patterns in Pakistan are closely linked to global climate change, which is affecting weather systems worldwide.

He pointed out that similar extreme weather events, such as unseasonal rainfall, severe storms, and heatwaves are being experienced in countries like India, China and the United States.

He explained that rising temperatures and altered rainfall patterns are causing unpredictable weather, leading to more frequent and intense natural disasters.

The impact of climate change is global and countries must work together to adapt to these shifting patterns, he said, urging for stronger climate action to mitigate further damage.