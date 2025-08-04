- Home
“Kashmir’s Destiny Can’t Be Written With Fear Or Force,” Says Mushtaq Hussain On Youm-e-Istehsal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Vice Chairman of the Jammu & Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Mushtaq Hussain, has termed the Indian government’s August 5, 2019 move to revoke Article 370 as a “day of betrayal” and a turning point in the painful history of Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was a grave violation of trust and a direct affront to the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
Mushtaq Hussain, marking Youm-e-Istehsal being observed across Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, strongly stated that the abrogation was not merely a constitutional alteration but an aggressive attempt to impose political and territorial control over the disputed region.
He said that since October 27, 1947, India had pursued a consistent policy aimed at absolute control over Jammu & Kashmir, disregarding repeated international commitments and solemn pledges made before the United Nations regarding a plebiscite and phased military withdrawal.
“Instead of fulfilling its obligations under international law, India has reinforced its occupation through policies that undermine the democratic will of the Kashmiri people,” he said.
Mushtaq Hussain highlighted that the post-August 5 period had witnessed a dangerous escalation in human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, and suppression of peaceful voices.
He also expressed alarm over the demographic changes being enforced through the issuance of domicile certificates to non-residents and the confiscation of property belonging to locals.
He criticized certain Indian political figures, particularly those associated with extremist groups, who have publicly stated that “Kashmir’s land is more important than its people,” a sentiment he described as reflective of an agenda of strategic colonization and cultural erasure.
Hussain accused New Delhi of historically relying on the installation of loyalist elements and the fabrication of narratives to control the region, but asserted that such tactics have never succeeded in earning the genuine trust of the Kashmiri population.
“Despite decades of state oppression, the people of Jammu & Kashmir continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience and have sustained a peaceful indigenous movement rooted in the pursuit of dignity, justice, and the internationally recognized right to self-determination,” he said.
Mushtaq Hussain concluded by emphasizing that Kashmir’s destiny cannot be dictated by force or fear. “The path to lasting peace in South Asia lies in justice for Jammu & Kashmir and recognition of the Kashmiri people’s right to determine their own future,” he added.
