Worker Electrocuted

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Worker electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A worker was electrocuted at the WAPDA community center

here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Haroon, 28, of Sialvi Colony was installing lighting

at WAPDA community center, WAPDA city, when he suffered a fatal electric shock.

The Rescue-1122 handed over the body to his family after legal formalities.

