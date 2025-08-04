Worker Electrocuted
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A worker was electrocuted at the WAPDA community center
here on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, Haroon, 28, of Sialvi Colony was installing lighting
at WAPDA community center, WAPDA city, when he suffered a fatal electric shock.
The Rescue-1122 handed over the body to his family after legal formalities.
