Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive To Be Launched From September 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 01:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Director Health Sargodha,Dr Rana Riaz Ahmad on Tuesday said the cervical cancer vaccination campaign would start from September 14 to September 21,2025 in the district.

Talking to media,he said the aim of the campaign is to protect girls aged 9 to 14 years against cervical cancer through the administration of a preventive vaccine.

The Director Health Dr Rana Riaz Ahmad said cervical cancer posed a serious challenge to women’s health,but timely vaccination could save thousands of lives in the future.

“This vaccine,costing more than Rs.30,000 per dose,would be provided free of cost by the government to ensure that no child is deprived of protection,”he said Dr.

Rana Riaz said that a total of 234 teams,each comprising four members,would be mobilized to administer the vaccine in schools,households and government hospitals across the division.

In addition,awareness sessions would be organized in three major public schools of each union of the district,while the Department of Auqaf would also highlight the campaign in mosques and Friday sermons,he said.

He assured parents that the vaccine was completely safe and urged them to bring their daughters to designated centers and schools.

