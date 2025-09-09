Open Menu

Minister Orders Inquiry Into Fire Incident At Garments Factory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Minister orders inquiry into fire incident at Garments Factory

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has taken notice of the fire and subsequent collapse of a garments factory building in the New Karachi Industrial Area on Tuesday.

The minister also directed the Managing Director of SITE to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Dharejo emphasized that factory owners are responsible for ensuring the safety and protection of their workers. He instructed that all necessary measures be taken to prevent fire incidents in industrial units.

He also ordered legal action against factory owners who fail to comply with safety protocols and stressed that the safety of workers must remain the top priority.

The minister further directed that all injured individuals in the garments factory fire be provided with immediate and comprehensive medical assistance.

