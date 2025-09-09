IRSA releases 256,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 256,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 291,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 145,400 cusecs and 145,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1232.

95 feet, which was 182.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 44,186 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 176,700, 190,500, 434,300, and 359,050 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 22,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 75,800 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.