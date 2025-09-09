Red alert issued as high flood threatens Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The district administration on Tuesday issued a red alert after a high flood hit the River Chenab at Head Muhammad Wala,Sher Shah and Jalalpur Pirwala.

According to a spokesperson,evacuation efforts were accelerating in the affected areas as water levels continue to rise.

Deputy Commissioner(DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu said the services of Pakistan Army and Navy had been engaged to support rescue operations.

He added that he was personally present in Jalalpur Pirwala for the third consecutive day to supervise relief work.

According to DC,a flow of 500,000 cusecs from Head Trimmu has reached Head Muhammad Wala,further increasing the water level.

“In case of high flood pressure,Sher Shah road will be breached,”he stated.

During the past 24 hours,2,000 more people were rescued from Jalalpur Pirwala,while five new flood relief camps have been set up in the area.

Sindhu warned that the next 24 hours would remain critical as flood waves from both the Sutlej and Chenab had put Jalalpur Pirwala at high risk.

DC appealed to residents of Jalalpur river area to immediately shift to safer places.