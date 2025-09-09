Rivalry Claims Lives Of Two Brothers In Rustam
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Two real brothers lost their lives in an exchange of fire stemming from an old enmity in Rustam tehsil of Mardan district, police informed on Tuesday.
The firing took place in Sorkh Dheri area near Chargal and Palu Chowk, Rustam tehsil.
The victims, identified as Azam Dad and Zawar Khan, sons of Hasan Dad, residents of Machi, were killed on the spot.
Rescue 1122 teams shifted the bodies to Type-D Hospital following the incident. Initial reports revealed that one of the deceased, Azam Dad, was serving in the police department.
Police have launched an enquiry, and a further investigation into the case is underway.
