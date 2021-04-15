Chairman APSUP calls on Chief Minister

Chairman, Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan (APSUP) Prof Dr Ch Abdul Rehman on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to discuss problems and higher education reforms

It was agreed to call the meeting of the Higher Education Reforms Committee.

The CM assured to early resolve the problems being faced by the private universities, adding that the provision of the facility of one window operation was being reviewed for the private universities.

The private educational institutions had an important role to play and every effort would be made to resolve the problems of the private sector universities, he added.

Ch. Abdul Rehman appreciated the role played by CM Usman Buzdar for the promotionof the higher education and said that the cooperation and efforts made by the incumbentgovernment were praiseworthy.