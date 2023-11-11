Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extends greetings to Hindu community on Diwali

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended the heartiest greetings to Pakistan’s Hindu community as well as all those celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, and expressed his best wishes for them

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, he said that this festival is a symbol of light and joy as well as a message of victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

"PPP believes in inter-faith tolerance and harmony as well as brotherhood and unity. Equal rights have been guaranteed to minorities in the Constitution-1973 given by the former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto," he said.

He said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought throughout her life for the protection of the rights of minorities.

Asif Ali Zardari as the President of the country started celebrating National Day of Minorities on August 11 every year, he added.

“It is a matter of pride for me that under my leadership, PPP not only nominated party workers belonging to the minority community as its candidates for the general seats of the assemblies, but also ensured their success with an overwhelming majority,” he pointed out.

Bilawal Bhutto, while addressing the Hindu community of Pakistan, said: “On this auspicious day, let us take a pledge that together we will defeat the darkness of hatred and division in Pakistan and will make it the center of lights in the world by the lamps of prosperity and equality."

