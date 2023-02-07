UrduPoint.com

Check Post Attack: Police Constable Embraces Martyrdom

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Check Post Attack: Police constable embraces martyrdom

CHARSADDA, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) ::The police constable critically injured in Dheri Zardad's check-post attack has lost the battle for life by succumbing to his injuries and was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Parang Baba, here on Tuesday.

  The deceased Rameez Khan had received bullet wounds in a militant attack on Dheri Zarda check-post in the limits of NIsata Police station on Feb 2, last Thursday.

  He remained admitted to a hospital in a precarious condition for four days and succumbed to his injuries.

  The funeral prayer of late Rameez Khan was held in his native town Parang Gul Baba, which was attended by Regional Police Officer Mardan Muhammad Ali while a large number of police officers and jawans attended.

 The fresh contingent of police presented a salute to the martyred Rameez Khan, who was later laid to rest with official honor.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Mardan Muhammad Ali Prayer

Recent Stories

Govt determined to put economy on positive traject ..

Govt determined to put economy on positive trajectory despite all challenges: Da ..

22 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minis ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minister at Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Dire ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Director of Shurooq

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

4 hours ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.