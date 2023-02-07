Check Post Attack: Police constable embraces martyrdom

CHARSADDA, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) ::The police constable critically injured in Dheri Zardad's check-post attack has lost the battle for life by succumbing to his injuries and was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Parang Baba, here on Tuesday.

The deceased Rameez Khan had received bullet wounds in a militant attack on Dheri Zarda check-post in the limits of NIsata Police station on Feb 2, last Thursday.

He remained admitted to a hospital in a precarious condition for four days and succumbed to his injuries.

The funeral prayer of late Rameez Khan was held in his native town Parang Gul Baba, which was attended by Regional Police Officer Mardan Muhammad Ali while a large number of police officers and jawans attended.

The fresh contingent of police presented a salute to the martyred Rameez Khan, who was later laid to rest with official honor.