Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Asif Saeed Khan to visit Peshawar High Court on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will visit Peshawar High Court on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will visit Peshawar High Court on Friday.

He is expected to inaugurate the video conferencing platform established to connect district Kohat and district Mardan with the principal seat of PHC Peshawar for ensuring the virtual attendence of lawyers, says a press release.

He would also grace the inauguration of automated information kiosh established at PHC Peshawar.

These steps would lead to a realization of his vision of expedition and inexpensive justice guaranteed in the Constitution.