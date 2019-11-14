UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Of Supreme Court Of Pakistan, Asif Saeed Khan To Visit Peshawar High Court On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 02:42 PM

Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Asif Saeed Khan to visit Peshawar High Court on Friday

Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will visit Peshawar High Court on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will visit Peshawar High Court on Friday.

He is expected to inaugurate the video conferencing platform established to connect district Kohat and district Mardan with the principal seat of PHC Peshawar for ensuring the virtual attendence of lawyers, says a press release.

He would also grace the inauguration of automated information kiosh established at PHC Peshawar.

These steps would lead to a realization of his vision of expedition and inexpensive justice guaranteed in the Constitution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Peshawar Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Lawyers Visit Kohat Mardan Lead

Recent Stories

Small scale earthquake in Islamabad, KPK areas

8 minutes ago

Second hand clothes require second thought before ..

5 minutes ago

China unveils experiment for landing on Mars

5 minutes ago

Indonesians quitting 'rice addiction' over diabete ..

5 minutes ago

US executes man for convenience store clerk murder ..

5 minutes ago

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to Meet With ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.