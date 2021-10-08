Chief Minister announces details of Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced celebrating Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) from 1st to 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal across the province with religious fervour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced celebrating Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) from 1st to 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal across the province with religious fervour.

A host of celebrations will be held including the central Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen conference, international mashaikh, ulema conference and Milad-e-Mustafa. Similarly, Na'atia mushaira, Na'at competition, calligraphic exhibitions will also be held at the provincial level. Special meals will be presented to the dwellers of slums, orphanages, hospitals and shelter homes while parliamentarians will attend ceremonies in their respective districts.

A special documentary will be made and officials of law-enforcement agencies will be given medals, attributed to Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen, for showing exemplary performance.

While addressing a press conference at his office on Friday, the CM said, "We intend to sensitise the world that Muslims have the greatest respect for Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and His glorious honour is above any worldly act." He said 10,574 Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarships of Rs 273 million have been awarded to needy students across Punjab and 677 PEEF scholarships will also be given under this program, he added. A total of 29,142 scholarships of Rs 834 million will be given this year.

Meanwhile, the CM said 'Seerat Chairs' have been established in Bahauddin Zakariya University, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Ghazi University DG Khan, GCU Faisalabad, University of Chakwal and Okara University to conduct funded research.

An effort has been made to include people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations of Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen, he said.

To a question, the CM said celebrations will be held in all 36 districts adding that 500 million were earmarked for Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarships the previous year while this fund is increased to one billion rupees this year. There is no shortage of funds for celebrating Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen, he affirmed and added that a package would be announced for jail officials and inmates.

To another query, the CM said Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, being Minister for Jails, is doing a good job. Far-reaching reforms have been introduced in prisons which have not been done in the past.

Hasaan Khawar is given the responsibility of SACM. Ministers' performance was regularly monitored and this government's achievements are much better than the previous governments, he added.

The CM said that all steps would be taken to overcome price-hike and districts' performance would be monitored while further improving the price-control mechanism.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Raja Yasir Humayun, Murad Raas, SACM Hasaan Khawar, secretaries of Auqaf, HED and SED departments and others were also present.