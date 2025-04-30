Chief Minister approves plan for modern safari park in Nowshera

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, while chairing a meeting of the Forestry and Environment Department, gave in-principle approval for the establishment of a modern safari park in Nowshera.

The proposed safari park will cover 560 acre , twice the size of Lahore Safari Park and will be located on government land in Misri Banda, deemed highly suitable for the project.

With an estimated cost of Rs. 3.5 billion and a targeted completion period of three years, the park will be included in the Annual Development Program.

It is expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs. 360 million.

The project is aimed at promoting tourism, eco-tourism, recreation, environmental conservation, and job creation. Planned features include a botanical garden, bird enclosure, natural history museum, and cultural village.

Chief Minister emphasized the need for an environmentally friendly design with minimal grey infrastructure.

He also directed authorities to explore public-private partnership models and other viable options for project execution.