Chief Minister Balochistan pays homage to Shuhad-e-Paksitan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Thursday paid tribute to the country's martyrs praying for the solidarity and integrity of the country.

"On the eve of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan, I pay homage to the martyrs of the country who laid down their lives while protecting their motherland and bringing peace to the country, he said in a statement issued here in connection with the Independence Day.

"I extend best wishes to the people of Kashmir and pray for the success of their independence moment," he said.

Reiterating government resolve to putting the province on the track to prosperity, Jam Kamal also prayed for the solidarity and integrity of the country. "May Pakistan be thriving, flourishing and progressing by leaps and bound," CM Balochistan added.