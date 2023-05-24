Chief Minister chaired Apex Committee meeting, discusses law & order in KP

An important meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee was chaired by the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan which discussed law and order situation in the province in the contest of the violent incident on May 9

Caretaker Information Minister, Corps Commander Peshawar, Chief Secretary and IGP besides senior Civil and Military officials attended the Provincial Apex Committee Meeting.

The Divisional Commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

In the meeting, deliberations and important decisions on the plan of action for effective remediation of unpleasant incidents like May 9. There was a detailed briefing on various important issues related to law and order in the province by the concerned authorities.

The meeting fully condemned the violent incidents on May 9 and expressed regret for the loss of life and property in these incidents. Incidents like May 9 cannot be tolerated under any circumstances, the Provincial Apex Committee said.

The elements involved in the violence on May 9 will be severely punished, the Provincial Apex Committee decided. There was a thorough briefing to the participants of the meeting on the violent protests on May 9 at different places in the province and the damages caused in them.

The Provincial Apex Committee was also briefed by the concerned quarters on the steps taken so far to arrest those involved in violent protests. All the people involved in the arson and vandalism during these protests have been identified, said in the briefing.

In the meeting, it was decided to ban the protests in the Assembly Chowk of the provincial capital Peshawar and the meeting directed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps to allot alternative suitable places for protest demonstrations.

Decision to take short-term, medium-term and long-term measures to strengthen the anti-rights squad of the Police. It was decided to immediately provide Rs 303 million for purchase of modern equipment for Anti-Rites Squad (ARS) while Rs. 601 million would be given in the second phase and Rs. 1.2 billion in the third phase to strengthen the Anti-Rights Squad.

The decision was also taken to prepare Rapid Response Contingency Plan to prevent such untoward incidents in future besides allocating a Special Police Force equipped with modern equipment for the security of red zones.

It was decided to identify important government buildings and installations located outside the red zones besides setting up Giant Control Rooms at Province and Division level for effective remediation of untoward incidents.

Incidents of vandalism and arson during protests in recent days are regrettable, said the Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan while addressing the Provincial Apex Committee meeting. He said actions are going on against the elements involved in these incidents.

The maintenance of law and order and protection of private and public property is the prime responsibility of the government of the hour, Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan said, adding, "Those who damage private and public property during these protests will not be able to escape the grip of the law."The government will uphold its writ in any case and the role of police, security forces and civil administration during these protests has been commendable, Azam Khan said.