Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Condoles UAE President's Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa-bin-Zayed Al Nahyan and extended sympathies to the people and the UAE government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa-bin-Zayed Al Nahyan and extended sympathies to the people and the UAE government.

Pakistan has been deprived of a sincere friend with the demise of Sheikh Khalifa-bin-Zayed Al Nahyan and his services for humanity would always be remembered, the CM added.

