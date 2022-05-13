(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa-bin-Zayed Al Nahyan and extended sympathies to the people and the UAE government.

Pakistan has been deprived of a sincere friend with the demise of Sheikh Khalifa-bin-Zayed Al Nahyan and his services for humanity would always be remembered, the CM added.