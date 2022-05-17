UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Seeks Report From IGP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks report from IGP

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz sought a report from IG police about a firing incident between two groups in Khushab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz sought a report from IG police about a firing incident between two groups in Khushab.

The chief minister directed to take legal action against the accused after their arrest along with the provision of justice to the bereaved heirs.

Related Topics

Firing Chief Minister Police Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Khushab From

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago
 ADCG chairs price control committee meeting

ADCG chairs price control committee meeting

1 minute ago
 National Assembly body suggests formulation of nat ..

National Assembly body suggests formulation of national policy on open distance ..

1 minute ago
 Queen Visits London Subway to Mark Completion of E ..

Queen Visits London Subway to Mark Completion of Elizabeth Line - Buckingham Pal ..

1 minute ago
 DC directs Forest deptt to establish field camps i ..

DC directs Forest deptt to establish field camps in fire prone areas

1 minute ago
 92 cases of Lumpy skin disease reported in KP

92 cases of Lumpy skin disease reported in KP

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.