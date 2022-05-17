Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks report from IGP

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz sought a report from IG police about a firing incident between two groups in Khushab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz sought a report from IG police about a firing incident between two groups in Khushab.

The chief minister directed to take legal action against the accused after their arrest along with the provision of justice to the bereaved heirs.