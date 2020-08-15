UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Hoists National Flag At Police Line To Mark Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:46 AM

Chief Minister hoists national flag at Police Line to mark Independence Day

In connection with the Independence Day Celebrations, an event was organized in Police Line Peshawar on Friday where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan attended the event as chief guest and hoisted the national flag in the lawn

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :In connection with the Independence Day Celebrations, an event was organized in Police Line Peshawar on Friday where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan attended the event as chief guest and hoisted the national flag in the lawn.

A contingent of police saluted the national flag followed by national anthem by police band.

Besides provincial minister for labour Shaukat Yousafzai, Special Assistant to the CM on Information Kamran Bangash and Members Provincial Assembly from Peshawar, the event was also attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Inspector General Police Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, the Peshawar Commissioner, CCPO and government functionaries.

In his message with regard to Independence Day, the chief minister felicitated the entire nation and said that Pakistan came into being as a result of the tireless struggle and unprecedented sacrifices of the Muslims of subcontinent.

It was the individual and collective responsibility of all the people living in this country to strengthen and develop it into a great country, he added.

Mahmood Khan remarked that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the incumbent government was striving to make this country a truly welfare state as per the vision of the founders of Pakistan.

The chief minister said that the incumbent government, after restoring complete normalcy and peace in the province, was taking result oriented steps to make the province a hub of local and international tourism.

Meanwhile, the chief minister laid wreath on the monument of police martyrs and offered Fatiha for their departed souls.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Provincial Assembly Independence Hub Muslim Event All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

International treaties, relations rightful authori ..

21 minutes ago

Macron hails &#039;courageous UAE decision on Isra ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

2 hours ago

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

3 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

4 hours ago

US Seizes Largest Iranian Fuel Shipment Bound For ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.