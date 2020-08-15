Chief Minister hoists national flag at Police Line to mark Independence Day

In connection with the Independence Day Celebrations, an event was organized in Police Line Peshawar on Friday where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan attended the event as chief guest and hoisted the national flag in the lawn

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :In connection with the Independence Day Celebrations, an event was organized in Police Line Peshawar on Friday where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan attended the event as chief guest and hoisted the national flag in the lawn.

A contingent of police saluted the national flag followed by national anthem by police band.

Besides provincial minister for labour Shaukat Yousafzai, Special Assistant to the CM on Information Kamran Bangash and Members Provincial Assembly from Peshawar, the event was also attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Inspector General Police Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, the Peshawar Commissioner, CCPO and government functionaries.

In his message with regard to Independence Day, the chief minister felicitated the entire nation and said that Pakistan came into being as a result of the tireless struggle and unprecedented sacrifices of the Muslims of subcontinent.

It was the individual and collective responsibility of all the people living in this country to strengthen and develop it into a great country, he added.

Mahmood Khan remarked that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the incumbent government was striving to make this country a truly welfare state as per the vision of the founders of Pakistan.

The chief minister said that the incumbent government, after restoring complete normalcy and peace in the province, was taking result oriented steps to make the province a hub of local and international tourism.

Meanwhile, the chief minister laid wreath on the monument of police martyrs and offered Fatiha for their departed souls.