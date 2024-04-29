- Home
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Felicitates Newly Elected Local Bodies Representatives
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 08:24 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday congratulated the newly elected six local bodies representatives in byelections
Chief Minister in a statement said that in unofficial and inconclusive results, PTI-backed candidates have won five out of six seats of Tehsil Chairman which is a manifestation of the trust of the people of the province on his party.
"I thank the people of these Constituencies for showing full confidence in the supporting PTI-backed candidates ", said Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.
"I also congratulate the party leadership and workers for the excellent success of the candidates supported by the party in the by-elections",
The chief minister said that in these elections, the nation has given a huge mandate to his party across the country.
He said party's founder can be put in jail but cannot be removed from the hearts of the people, said Ali Amin.
He further said that the public mandate should be recognized in the better interest of the country and nation.
Ali Amin said that they will continue all political, constitutional and legal struggle to achieve their right to provide relief to people of the province.
