Chief Minister Punjab Announces University Status To Dental Institute

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Chief Minister Punjab announces university status to dental institute

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced to give the status of university to Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced to give the status of university to Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences on Friday.

During the visit to site of under construction building, he inspected various sections to review the pace of work and directed to early complete the project.

He said that provision of better health facilities had remained his priority and would continue to take steps in that direction.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and others were also present.

Earlier, the CM Punjab welcomed President Dr Arif Alvi at Lahore Airport along with provincial ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal.

