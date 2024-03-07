Open Menu

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Visits Sargodha To Console A Grieved Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visits Sargodha to console a grieved mother

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Sargodha to share the grief of a grieved mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Sargodha to share the grief of a grieved mother.

The CM met with the father, mother and sister of the innocent girl being subjected to molestation at the hands of an influential person in Sargodha.

The grieved mother while meeting with the CM burst into tears, adding that her daughter went away by weeping and the oppressors did not allow her to meet. The mother remarked that Ayesha used to take care of everyone and use to work in order to pay off the debt.

The CM remarked that as a mother she can understand her grief and consoled the oppressed family. Maryam Nawaz directed the Provincial Minister Sohaib Bharath to maintain a contact with the affected family along with redressing their grievances.

The CM directed commissioner Sargodha to ensure treatment of the elder daughter along with constituting a medical board.

The police informed the CM that both the accused involved in subjecting the innocent girl to molestation have been apprehended.

The CM directed to vigorously pursue the case being registered against the accused.

Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Sohaib Bharath, Chief Secretary, Secretary, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb Sargodha Imran Nazir Family Share

Recent Stories

Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to w ..

Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women in all sectors: CM Bugti

8 minutes ago
 CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance

CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance

9 minutes ago
 Four arrested for gambling near River Haro

Four arrested for gambling near River Haro

11 minutes ago
 Empowering women a key factor in building climate ..

Empowering women a key factor in building climate resilience of vulnerable commu ..

26 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial mat ..

Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial matches

11 minutes ago
 Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management ..

Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management Project' in New City

6 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines impose ..

Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines imposed

6 minutes ago
 7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized

7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized

6 minutes ago
 IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha ..

IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha police team

6 minutes ago
 Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Of ..

Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Officers Conference

6 minutes ago
 CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Instit ..

CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Institute of Cardiology

6 minutes ago
 Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock' ..

Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock's Madni colony

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan