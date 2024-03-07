Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visits Sargodha to console a grieved mother

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Sargodha to share the grief of a grieved mother

The CM met with the father, mother and sister of the innocent girl being subjected to molestation at the hands of an influential person in Sargodha.

The grieved mother while meeting with the CM burst into tears, adding that her daughter went away by weeping and the oppressors did not allow her to meet. The mother remarked that Ayesha used to take care of everyone and use to work in order to pay off the debt.

The CM remarked that as a mother she can understand her grief and consoled the oppressed family. Maryam Nawaz directed the Provincial Minister Sohaib Bharath to maintain a contact with the affected family along with redressing their grievances.

The CM directed commissioner Sargodha to ensure treatment of the elder daughter along with constituting a medical board.

The police informed the CM that both the accused involved in subjecting the innocent girl to molestation have been apprehended.

The CM directed to vigorously pursue the case being registered against the accused.

Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Sohaib Bharath, Chief Secretary, Secretary, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.