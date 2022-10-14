UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Reconstitutes Committee On Kashmir Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Chief Minister Punjab reconstitutes committee on Kashmir situation

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Ellahi has reconstituted the special committee on the situation in Occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Ellahi has reconstituted the special committee on the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat has been appointed as the convener of the committee.

According to notification, Members of Provincial Assembly Abdullah Waraich, Nadeem Qureshi, Mahendra Pal Singh, Neelam Hayat Malik and Chief Secretary have been nominated as members.

One member from Muslim League (Q) and two opposition members would also be nominated as members.

Secretary Information Punjab has been appointed as the secretary and member of the committee.

TORs issued in the notification stated that the committee would monitor human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

The special committee would also monitor the solidarity campaigns of Kashmiris from time to time.

Related Topics

Occupied Kashmir Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Muslim League (Q) Provincial Assembly Neelam From Opposition Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Walk organized in connection with White Cane Prote ..

Walk organized in connection with White Cane Protection Day

55 seconds ago
 Ban imposed on illegal gatherings, rallies

Ban imposed on illegal gatherings, rallies

1 minute ago
 Mainly dry weather forecast

Mainly dry weather forecast

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi takes notice ..

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi takes notice of throwing abandoned corpses ..

1 minute ago
 Tirah tehsil gets status of sub-division

Tirah tehsil gets status of sub-division

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab approves establishment of fi ..

Chief Minister Punjab approves establishment of five new districts

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.