Chief Minister Punjab reconstitutes committee on Kashmir situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Ellahi has reconstituted the special committee on the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat has been appointed as the convener of the committee.

According to notification, Members of Provincial Assembly Abdullah Waraich, Nadeem Qureshi, Mahendra Pal Singh, Neelam Hayat Malik and Chief Secretary have been nominated as members.

One member from Muslim League (Q) and two opposition members would also be nominated as members.

Secretary Information Punjab has been appointed as the secretary and member of the committee.

TORs issued in the notification stated that the committee would monitor human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

The special committee would also monitor the solidarity campaigns of Kashmiris from time to time.