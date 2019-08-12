UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Visits Bahawalpur, Announces Special Package Through Elected Representatives

Mon 12th August 2019 | 06:10 PM

Chief Minister Punjab visits Bahawalpur, announces special package through elected representatives

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that Punjab government was striving for solving people's problems and practical steps were being taken in this regard.

Talking to media persons at Central Jail Bahawalpur here, he said that 10,000 doctors have been recruited to improve health services in the province and health budget has been increased by 27 per cent.

He said that Secretariat for South Punjab will become operational after consultation and funds have been allocated for this purpose. He said that Pakistanis stand firm with their Kashmiri brothers. He said that he was in Bahawalpur to celebrate Eid with his people. He said that a special package will be given to Bahawalpur through elected representatives. Chief Minister of Punjab announced Rs 1 million grant for Bahawalpur Press Club. He also announced relaxation of two-months in the imprisonment of Central Jail inmates.

