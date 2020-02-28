UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Puts KP On Road To Progress, Uplift: Info Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:48 PM

Chief Minister puts KP on road to progress, uplift: Info Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai has said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has put the province on the path of development and prosperity by initiating scores of welfare oriented projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai has said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has put the province on the path of development and prosperity by initiating scores of welfare oriented projects.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting of the Information and Public Relations department and administrating the oath of the newly elected cabinet of the Tangi Union of Journalists.

Mahmood Khan is taking evey decision in the best interest of the province and its people. He said that the media should play its role positively to inform and aware the public about the Corona virus and the government's public-friendly projects.

He said that steps are being taken to solve the problems of press clubs, including tribal districts because Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is paying special attention to the development of tribal districts.

He said that journalists should play their positive role for the awareness in public about corona virus, community reforms and solutions of problems through development journalism. He said that press clubs would be made well-equipped to solve the problems of press clubs in remote areas and enhance the capacity of journalists.The Government is taking concrete steps to issue health cards to journalists for permanent solutions of thiers health problems and Endowment Fund is being used in transparent way according to merit.

He said that grant in aid to the press clubs including tehsil level press clubs and press clubs of tribal districts will be provided according to the policy.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tangi Media Government Cabinet Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof ruled out of ICC Women’s T20 World ..

1 hour ago

Multi-cultural community in Sharjah joins pink kni ..

1 hour ago

UAE coordinating with Iran to evacuate Iranian vis ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan actively participates in cultural evening ..

3 minutes ago

AJK journalist discuss vibrant role of AJK press t ..

3 minutes ago

Sultans thrash Kings to register third win

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.