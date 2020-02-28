Chief Minister puts KP on road to progress, uplift: Info Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai has said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has put the province on the path of development and prosperity by initiating scores of welfare oriented projects.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting of the Information and Public Relations department and administrating the oath of the newly elected cabinet of the Tangi Union of Journalists.

Mahmood Khan is taking evey decision in the best interest of the province and its people. He said that the media should play its role positively to inform and aware the public about the Corona virus and the government's public-friendly projects.

He said that steps are being taken to solve the problems of press clubs, including tribal districts because Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is paying special attention to the development of tribal districts.

He said that journalists should play their positive role for the awareness in public about corona virus, community reforms and solutions of problems through development journalism. He said that press clubs would be made well-equipped to solve the problems of press clubs in remote areas and enhance the capacity of journalists.The Government is taking concrete steps to issue health cards to journalists for permanent solutions of thiers health problems and Endowment Fund is being used in transparent way according to merit.

He said that grant in aid to the press clubs including tehsil level press clubs and press clubs of tribal districts will be provided according to the policy.