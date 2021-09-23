Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits journalist home

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of columnist and anchorperson Muzamal Soharwardi to offer condolences over the death of his father Azam Sultan Soharwardi.

The chief minister extended sympathies to him and also offered Fateha for the departed soul.