Chief Minister Sindh inaugurates Rs 456.64 mln Manora Beach Road

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday inaugurated six-kilometer Water Front Manora Beach Road constructed from Kakapir to Y-junction at the cost of Rs 456.64 million, here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday inaugurated six-kilometer Water Front Manora Beach Road constructed from Kakapir to Y-junction at the cost of Rs 456.64 million, here.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers, Shabir Bijarani, Syed Nasir Shah and Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, said a statement.

Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas, Commander Naval Police Commodore Rizwan Ahmed, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput, DG KDA Asif Ikram, MNAs Qadir Patel, Shahida Rehmani, MPA Liaquat Askani and others.

Later, talking to the media just after inaugurating Water Front Manora Beach Road here at Manora, the CM Sindd said that his government is committed to develop the infrastructure, drainage, sewerage system and mass transit in the city of Karachi on priority basis.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, replying to a question said the work on the schemes under the Karachi package are on-going, including those on which Sindh and Federal governments were sharing the cost such as K-IV.

Earlier, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Manora Beach Road, the chief minister said "I am proud to say that it is the first scheme of the newly created district of Kiamari being launched today," he said and announced to declare Kimari as a model district in Karachi division.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also announced the construction of a road from Gulbai to Hawks Bay and vowed to resolve the issues of water, sanitation and infrastructure of the new district.

Talking about the Manora Road scheme, he said that the project was a part of an overall scheme for improvement of water front development to be made available for the public of Karachi.

"At present, the Manora beach is under utilization, there is very low volume of visitors due to paucity of facilities like sitting spaces, dining area, rest rooms, shades and tidiness," he said and added that the objective was to develop fundamental facilities and basic activities to get public attraction to Manora beach area and it would eventually increase visitors.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the main attraction of Karachi was its beaches and coastline which distinct Karachi from the rest of the country. "Due to dearth of entertainment avenues, especially for middle and lower middle class, people rush to Clifton, sea view, hawks bay ad Sands pit for a long time," he said and added that there was a dire need of some new developments to provide an area for public refreshment and the Manora Beach is a new addition to this list.

The chief minister pointed out that the waterfront development at Monra Beach project, apart from construction of road, has different components. They include Uplift of Manora Beach Segment-1 under which 15,200 square feet is being developed with pigmented concrete pavers, design feature wall with static and digital display, light bollards and hard and soft landscape. The work is in progress.

Segment- 2 is a parking area. It would be 6000 square meters being developed with pigmented cement concrete pavers and fair boundary wall.

Segment-3 is a sea front development under which 8.75 acres of area is being developed with an entrance gate. It would have pigmented cement concrete paved walkways, sitting steps, waterfront gazebos, orchid design, composite sitting benches with plants, kids play zone, kiosks/shops and restrooms.

DG KDA Asif ikram briefing the chief minister about progress of the work said that out of total 8.75 acres development area, 1800 into 134 meters located on the sea front was being developed first before the high tide season starting from March 31. He added that the RCC Sea front structure has been completed and beautification works were in progress.