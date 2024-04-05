Chief of Naval Staff calls on Sindh CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf called on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House here on Friday.

They discussed professional matters in the call-on.

The CM said that Karachi is the city of Navy.

He said that Karachi is on the seashore that is why we call it the maritime city.

The CM Murad said that Pakistan Navy has valuable services in the fields of education and health in Sindh.

He said that during the flood, Pakistan Navy along with other forces fully helped the people of Sindh.

The Naval Chief congratulated Murad Ali Shah on assuming the charge of Chief Minister.

The Naval Chief appreciated the continuous cooperation of the Sindh government with the Pakistan Navy.

He said that Pakistan Navy carries out education, health and welfare activities along the Sindh coastline.

Later, the Chief Minister presented the gifts of Ajrak and Sindhi cap to the Naval Chief.

The Naval Chief presented a model of PN ship to the Sindh Chief Minister.