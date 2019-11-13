UrduPoint.com
Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Meets Qatari Prime Minister, Chief Of Staff, Naval Chief Andvisits Naval Facilities& Al Jazeera Media House

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 06:03 PM

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to Qatar

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to Qatar. During the visit, the Naval Chief called onQatari Prime Minister, Chief of Staff of Qatari Armed Forces, Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QENF) and also visited various Qatari Naval facilities including Maritime Warfare & Training Centre, Ghanem Bin Mohammad Ghanem Academy and Al Jazeera Media Network.

During meetings with Prime Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al Thani and Chief of Staff of Qatari Armed Forces Lt General (Pilot) Ghanem Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanem, issues related to regional security & stability and matters of mutual interest including bilateral military collaboration were discussed. The dignitaries acknowledged the significance of strong bilateral defence ties and agreed on further enhancing mutual interactions in diversified military domains.

Upon arrival at Ras Abu Aboud Naval Base, the Admiral was received by Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces Major General Abdullah Hassan Al-Sulaiti. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief at the occasion. During meeting, regional maritime security issues, professional matters of mutual interestincluding bilateral naval collaborationwere discussed. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region including Regional Maritime Security Patrols and participation in Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

He also thanked Major General Abdullah Hassan for participation of QatariNavalForces in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 held at Karachi. Qatari Naval Chief appreciated Pakistan Navy’s initiatives in support of collaborative maritime security in the region andacknowledged significance of strong bilateral naval collaboration. A brief was also given to the Naval Chief on roles and tasks of Qatari Naval Forces at the occasion.

The Naval Chief also visited Maritime Warfare & Training Centre and Ghanem Bin Mohammad Ghanem Academy where the Admiral was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival. The Admiral was given onsite briefingsduring his visit to the naval facilities. Later, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also visited Headquarters of Qatar based Al Jazeera Media Network, called on Executive Director of the media house and had interaction with media personnel.

During visit to Qatar, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi updated the dignitaries about Indian atrocities being perpetrated in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, the plight of Kashmiri people and Pakistan’s continued support to the just & rightful struggle of Kashmiris.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

