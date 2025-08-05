Open Menu

JUI-F Chief Slams Indian Oppression On Youm-e-Istehsal, Vows Support To Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly condemned ongoing Indian oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, declaring August 5 as a “black day” in Kashmir's history, marking the anniversary of India’s revocation of Article 370, which stripped Indian occupied Kashmir of its special constitutional status.

In a statement issued by the JUI-F media cell on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day), Fazlur Rehman said, “August 5 will always be remembered as a black day. The mask has fallen off India's so-called democratic face.” He accused India of exposing its "ugly face" to the world through its oppressive measures in Kashmir.

The senior political and religious leader voiced deep concern over the continued human rights violations in the valley, highlighting what he described as the global community’s “meaningful silence” over atrocities spanning more than seven decades.

“The silence of the international community on the 75 years of brutal oppression against Kashmiris is deeply telling,” he added.

Reaffirming his party's unwavering support for the people of Kashmir, Fazlur Rehman stressed solidarity with the victims of Indian repression. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brothers against Indian tyranny,” he said, reiterating JUI-F’s endorsement of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and their ongoing struggle for freedom.

Youm-e-Istehsal is observed annually in Pakistan and by Kashmiri communities worldwide to protest the Indian government's unilateral decision on August 5, 2019, which revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

