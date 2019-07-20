UrduPoint.com
Child Shot Injured By Stray Bullet

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 04:57 PM

Child shot injured by stray bullet

A child has been shot injured by a stray bullet in Ajmer Nagri, Karachi.According to media reports a 12 years old Hafeez-u-Rehman has been shot injured by stray bullet

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) A child has been shot injured by a stray bullet in Ajmer Nagri, Karachi.According to media reports a 12 years old Hafeez-u-Rehman has been shot injured by stray bullet. The incident occurred in North Karachi near Rehmania Morh, Khwaja Ajmer Nagri.The child has been shifted to hospital by his family.

