Child shot injured by stray bullet

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) A child has been shot injured by a stray bullet in Ajmer Nagri, Karachi.According to media reports a 12 years old Hafeez-u-Rehman has been shot injured by stray bullet. The incident occurred in North Karachi near Rehmania Morh, Khwaja Ajmer Nagri.The child has been shifted to hospital by his family.