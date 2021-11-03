UrduPoint.com

China-Pakistan Friendship Square Inaugurated In Wuhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 02:34 PM

China-Pakistan Friendship Square inaugurated in Wuhan

Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and representatives of Hubei provincial government and Wuhan city jointly attended the inauguration ceremony.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2021) Pakistan Friendship Square was inaugurated in Wuhan city of China's Hubei province today (Tuesday).

Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and representatives of Hubei provincial government and Wuhan city jointly attended the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan's Ambassador said the China-Pakistan Friendship Square reflects the great affinity and solidarity, deep love, trust and respect between the two countries and their peoples.

He said in response to this friendship square, Pakistan will name a China-Pakistan Friendship Square in Karachi soon.

On other hand, Pakistan and China have signed an agreement to establish sister-province relationship between Sindh and Hubei provinces.

The agreement was inked during a meeting in Wuhan, China.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haque and Wang Zhonglin, Governor of Hubei Provincial People's Government attended it.

The objective of the agreement is to promote pragmatic cooperation in the fields of education, science and technology, technical and vocational training and people to people exchanges between the two regions.

Addressing the ceremony, Pakistan Ambassador Haque conveyed his sincere appreciation to the Governor for his support for China-Pakistan friendship.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Wang termed Pak-China friendship iron clad.

He hoped that the agreement would lead to pragmatic cooperation in the fields of education, science and technology, technical and vocational training.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Technology Governor Education China Wuhan Lead Government Agreement Love

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. Scotla ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 minutes ago
 NA-133:  PTI leader approaches Appellate Tribunal ..

NA-133:  PTI leader approaches Appellate Tribunal rejection of nomination paper ..

13 minutes ago
 Int'l Community should play its role to compensat ..

Int'l Community should play its role to compensate losses in Afghanistan: Ali M ..

13 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Flag Day

21 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 responds to 2751 emergency calls in Oc ..

Rescue-1122 responds to 2751 emergency calls in Oct

13 minutes ago
 PSF to educate students on plastic waste managemen ..

PSF to educate students on plastic waste management through competition

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.