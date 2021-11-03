China-Pakistan Friendship Square inaugurated in Wuhan

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and representatives of Hubei provincial government and Wuhan city jointly attended the inauguration ceremony.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2021) Pakistan Friendship Square was inaugurated in Wuhan city of China's Hubei province today (Tuesday).

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan's Ambassador said the China-Pakistan Friendship Square reflects the great affinity and solidarity, deep love, trust and respect between the two countries and their peoples.

He said in response to this friendship square, Pakistan will name a China-Pakistan Friendship Square in Karachi soon.

On other hand, Pakistan and China have signed an agreement to establish sister-province relationship between Sindh and Hubei provinces.

The agreement was inked during a meeting in Wuhan, China.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haque and Wang Zhonglin, Governor of Hubei Provincial People's Government attended it.

The objective of the agreement is to promote pragmatic cooperation in the fields of education, science and technology, technical and vocational training and people to people exchanges between the two regions.

Addressing the ceremony, Pakistan Ambassador Haque conveyed his sincere appreciation to the Governor for his support for China-Pakistan friendship.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Wang termed Pak-China friendship iron clad.

He hoped that the agreement would lead to pragmatic cooperation in the fields of education, science and technology, technical and vocational training.