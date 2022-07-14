UrduPoint.com

Chinese Company "Yutong Buses" Agrees To Set Up Plant In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Chinese company "Yutong Buses" agrees to set up plant in Sindh

Yutong Buses China, a Chinese company has agreed to set up public transport plant in Sindh that would be established in Karachi or Hyderabad to improve public transport facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Yutong Buses China, a Chinese company has agreed to set up public transport plant in Sindh that would be established in Karachi or Hyderabad to improve public transport facilities.

This important development took place in a meeting between Provincial Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon and Country Manager of Yutong Buses China Paul Zhang, said a statement.

He was accompanied by Service Head Yutong Wayner Wang.

The meeting agreed to prepare a proposal in this regard by next week.

The plant will be set up on 15 to 18 acres of land.

On the occasion, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the transport department is making every effort to set up a public transport plant in Sindh. This will improve the public transport sector and will also bring foreign investment and create new jobs, he said.

Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Captain (Retd) Altaf Hussain Sario and NRTC Project Director Sohaib Shafiq were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Altaf Hussain China Company Hyderabad Jobs

Recent Stories

Admin directs officials to facilitate residents du ..

Admin directs officials to facilitate residents during rain

2 minutes ago
 Russia Has Constructive Attitude to Summit With Tu ..

Russia Has Constructive Attitude to Summit With Turkey, Iran on Syria in Tehran ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt to resolve issues of garment sector: Miftah

Govt to resolve issues of garment sector: Miftah

2 minutes ago
 Unattended stinky offal displeases citizens of Pes ..

Unattended stinky offal displeases citizens of Peshawar

4 minutes ago
 KMC makes all out efforts to facilitate people dur ..

KMC makes all out efforts to facilitate people during rain

4 minutes ago
 Russian Officials 'Have No Place' at This Week's G ..

Russian Officials 'Have No Place' at This Week's G20 Meetings - Yellen

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.