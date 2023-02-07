Christian delegation calls on Director Lyallpur Museum

A three-member delegation of Christian community called on Director Lyallpur Museum Mian Attique Ahmed, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A three-member delegation of Christian community called on Director Lyallpur Museum Mian Attique Ahmed, here on Tuesday.

The delegation headed by Irshad Perkash discussed various matters including renovation of Christian heritage at the museum.

Director Museum Mian Attique Ahmed assured the delegation that Christian heritage would be given space in Lyallpur Museum. In this regard, documentation of the Christian heritage present in the region will be completed, he said.