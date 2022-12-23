Christmas bazaars to be set up in various areas of Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPURMULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Christmas bazaars would be set up for the Christian community on Christmas day in Bahawalpur where high-quality food items will be available at lower prices.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervez Warraich while reviewing the arrangements for Christmas bazaars in a meeting held in the committee room of his office.

Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils of the district attended the meeting through the video link.

The DC directed the best cleaning arrangements should be made in the Christmas bazaar. He said that relevant staff of the Health Department and Rescue 1122 should also be present in the bazaar.

He said that fool-proof security arrangements should be ensured.

The DC that assistant commissioners of the respective tehsils should monitor the Christmas bazaars so that the Christian community can benefit from this facility.

Christmas bazaars will be established in Model Bazar and Islami Colony in Bahawalpur and all other tehsils including Yazman, Hasilpur, Ahmedpur East, and Khairpur Tamiwali. The bazaars will feature items like have flour, sugar, pulses, rice, chicken, meat, fruits, and vegetables.