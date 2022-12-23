UrduPoint.com

Christmas Bazaars To Be Set Up In Various Areas Of Bahawalpur District

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Christmas bazaars to be set up in various areas of Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPURMULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Christmas bazaars would be set up for the Christian community on Christmas day in Bahawalpur where high-quality food items will be available at lower prices.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervez Warraich while reviewing the arrangements for Christmas bazaars in a meeting held in the committee room of his office.

Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils of the district attended the meeting through the video link.

The DC directed the best cleaning arrangements should be made in the Christmas bazaar. He said that relevant staff of the Health Department and Rescue 1122 should also be present in the bazaar.

He said that fool-proof security arrangements should be ensured.

The DC that assistant commissioners of the respective tehsils should monitor the Christmas bazaars so that the Christian community can benefit from this facility.

Christmas bazaars will be established in Model Bazar and Islami Colony in Bahawalpur and all other tehsils including Yazman, Hasilpur, Ahmedpur East, and Khairpur Tamiwali. The bazaars will feature items like have flour, sugar, pulses, rice, chicken, meat, fruits, and vegetables.

Related Topics

Christmas Bahawalpur Khairpur Hasilpur Yazman Rescue 1122 Christian All From Best Flour

Recent Stories

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region R ..

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region Received The Status Of A City A ..

10 minutes ago
 PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tou ..

PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tour

14 minutes ago
 vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan ..

Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan — Showcasing Advancements fo ..

23 minutes ago
 Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money launder ..

Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money laundering case

25 minutes ago
 LHC hears Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s plea against Punjab ..

LHC hears Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s plea against Punjab Governor’s de-notification ..

45 minutes ago
 Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden ..

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden trophy breaks internet

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.