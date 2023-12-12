Chrysanthemum and Autumn Flower show held at UAF

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has staged Chrysanthemum and Autumn Flower show that remained a centre of attraction for flower lovers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has staged Chrysanthemum and Autumn Flower show that remained a centre of attraction for flower lovers.

The show arranged by the Institute of Horticulture Sciences was inaugurated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan. He visited the stalls and was flanked by Dean Agriculture/ Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar, Director Horticulture Dr Ahmad Sattar, Director Research Dr Jafar Jaskani, Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Dr Amjad Aulakh, Rana Aslam Khan, Dr Shahid Ibne Zameer, Dr Farooq Azam, Dr Mohsin Bashir, Rana Shahzad, Dr Usman, Dr Fatima and others.

The flower lovers thronged the varsity to have the delight of autumn flowers. The flowers blossoming with all beautiful shades mesmerized the nature lovers. The dozens of different flower arrangements displaying colors of creative ideas are set up by university students.

Talking to the participants, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the flowers give a message of love and peace in the society. He said, "We have to spread the fragrance of brotherhood, respect and work collectively for the uplift of our country." He said that the University used to hold such events that provide the opportunity to showcase their idea of creativity in flower arrangements.

Dr Muhammad Sarwar said there is a need to beautify the characters with brotherhood and love. He said that the flower exhibition was a step towards spreading such messages.

Dr Jaffar Jaskani said that the country can earn heavy foreign exchange with the floriculture industry as 'we have a lot of potential that must be tapped'.

Dr Iftikahr Ahmad said that in the exhibition, species of Chrysanthemum are put on display while students also installed the stalls of their business plan based on flowers' products.