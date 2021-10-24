UrduPoint.com

CIP Calls For Measures To Protect Political, Electoral Rights Of Marginalized Segments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

CIP calls for measures to protect political, electoral rights of marginalized segments

TANDO ALLHAYAAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan (CIP) Hyderabad Region has stressed upon the Federal and provincial governments and legislators to take effective measures to protect the political and electoral rights of the marginalized groups including women, persons with disabilities (PWDs) and transgender persons.

The Convener CIP Hyderabad Region Abid Lashari,Manthar Magsi and others while addressing a Press Conference in Tando Allahyar Press Club insisted for enhancing the electoral and political participation of women, PWDs and transgender persons.

The CIP representatives also put recommendations for electoral reforms & enhancing Persons with disabilities, transgender & women's political and electoral participation.

CIP demanded Sindh Government to reserve at-least one seat for persons with disabilities at union council level in Local bodies.

They demanded one seat for each province of persons with disabilities in the National Assembly & Senate.

Convener urged for one seat reserved for persons with disabilities in all provincial Assemblies including GB & AJK.

They demanded to launch voter education campaigns in the areas where female voter turnout remained low during General election 2018. They stressed the need to constitute district committees to facilitate transgender persons acquiring CNICs.

CIP also urged ECP to separately provide the number of transgender voters in the country and to include trans-women (trans-feminine) in female voter lists and trans-men (trans-masculine) in male voter lists. They also highlighted the difficulties being faced by Persons with disabilities in getting CNICs and demanded to introduce one-window operation for their smooth registration.

In addition, the reserved job quota in Sindh 5% for persons with disabilities & 2% forTransgender community should be filled out with letter in spirit.

